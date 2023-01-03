Unsettled Aaron Connolly to quit Italy for Hull loan move

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly will end his disastrous loan spell in Italy with Venezia and return to England to try and revive his career on loan to Hull City.

The Galway native joined Serie B side Venezia on loan from Brighton at the start of the season but injury and loss of form prevented him from making any impact and he has no goals in five appearances. Venezia’s chairman last month suggested that the club were ready to end the loan and Hull boss Liam Rosenior has already made moves to bring in Connolly.

"He is on loan at Venezia and we are trying to complete some of the paperwork with them. It has more or less been agreed with the player and Brighton,” Hull’s vice chairman Tan Kesler said.

Rosenior says he has high hopes for loan targets Connolly and Crystal Palace man Malcolm Ebiowei. "They are two players who I really like; two players I think the fans will be excited by when they see them play,” Rosenior said. "I want players who can score goals and create and that's something we wanted to address and hopefully we get those two lads done sooner rather than later."

Connolly had a similar scenario 12 months ago, moving to the Championship (Middlesbrough) on loan from Brighton but his time on Teeside was an unhappy one, two goals in 21 games.