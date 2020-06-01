| 19.5°C Dublin

Unrest in FAI as senior Council member writes to FIFA and UEFA over Interim Board concerns

FAI Interim Deputy Chief Executive Niall Quinn

SPORTSFILE

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

A member of the FAI's Senior Council member has written to UEFA and FIFA to warn that a 'titanic battle for the heart and soul of football in our country' is imminent because the terms of the interim FAI Board's rescue deal with government will result in a 'loss of sovereignty' that is 'unique amongst the 211 FIFA nations.'

The claims are made in a detailed submission by Nixon Morton, a member of the FAI Schools National Executive, who wrote to representatives of world football and European football's governing bodies to say that 'a number of my Senior Council colleagues and other members across football...are very concerned by what is happening to the game in Ireland under the stewardship of the existing Interim Board.'

It is argued that 'outside forces' will have 'ownership' of the game here going forward.

