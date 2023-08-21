Under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman names provisional Dutch squad for Irish clash in Dublin next month

Under-fire Holland boss Ronald Koeman has included eight Premier League footballers and seven uncapped players in his squad for next month’s Euro 2024 double-header against Greece and Ireland.

The Dutch host Greece on Thursday September 7, the same evening Ireland are away to France, and four days later, they take on Ireland in Dublin, their first senior competitive game in Ireland since a 1-0 loss to Mick McCarthy’s team in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

Manager Koeman has named his 29-man provisional squad for the two games but will trim that down depending on fitness and club duties once the Dutch players assemble on September 1. Koeman was under pressure after a poor start to their Euro 2024 campaign, a 4-0 defeat away to France and an unconvincing 3-0 home win over Gibraltar.

The Dutch were not in Euro qualifying action in the June window as they competed in the Nations League, losing 4-2 to Croatia in extra-time followed by a 3-2 loss to Italy.

Liverpool pair Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo are in the 29-man squad, along with defenders Sven Botman (Newcastle), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) and Micky van de Ven (Tottenham).

Back-up keepers Mark Flekken (Brentford) and Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) can, if selected in the final squad, offer hints in the form of Irish team-mates Nathan Collins and Evan Ferguson.

Van der Ven, uncapped at senior level, made a €50million move to Tottenham before the start of the new Premier League season. Former Premier League players Wout Weghorst and Daley Blind are also included.

Stephen Kenny and France boss Didier Deschamps will name their squads next week.

Netherlands squad - Keepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Nathan Ake (Manchester C), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Sven Botman (Newcastle U), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Noa Lang (PSV).