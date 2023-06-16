Uncapped Ireland pair Liam Scales and Jack Taylor miss out on 23-man squad to play Greece

Uncapped pair Liam Scales and Jack Taylor will have to wait for their senior international debuts as they have failed to make the matchday squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier away to Greece. Local reports indicate that a crowd of 14,000 is expected.

Stephen Kenny took a 25-man squad to Athens for the first of a double-header but he can only include 23 names in his official squad list, and when that was passed on to UEFA this morning, defender Scales and midfielder Taylor were not included, but Mark Travers is in the squad despite suffering from illness, Alan Browne also passed fit.

Greece had a squad issue of their own as Norwich City defender Dimitris Giannoulis who was a major doubt due to a virus, was not named in their matchday squad.

Greece will play their new home of AEK Athens but the 32,000-capacity ground in the city’s suburbs will not be full, with local media reporting that as of the morning of the game only 14,000 tickets had been sold, including a 2,500 allocation to Ireland supporters.

“The Irish crowd travel brilliantly. Because of Covid they couldn’t come to Portugal. Azerbaijan is difficult to go to, it’s terrific that they can give the commitment to come to Athens. There is a good affinity with this group of players, I feel,” Ireland boss Kenny said of the away fans.