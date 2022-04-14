Ukraine players to assemble in preparation for hectic schedule including Nations League clashes against Ireland

UKRAINE'S national team will assemble in two weeks' time to prepare for a hectic schedule of matches in the World Cup play-off and Nations League which should include two games against the Republic of Ireland.

Football in Ukraine has been on hold since the invasion by Russia two months ago, but club teams have recently tried to return to something close to normal life as Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Moscow have played fund-raising friendly games abroad in recent days.

A World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland, due to be played in March, was postponed for obvious reasons and while UEFA have yet to confirm a new date for that showdown, local media in Kyiv speculate that the Glasgow tie will go ahead on June 1, with the winners facing Wales in a World Cup play-off final four days later.

Ukraine are due to play four games in the Nations League between June 4 and 14, away to Ireland on Saturday June 4 and at home to the Irish side on the 14, but clearly that schedule will have to be revised to accommodate the World Cup game/games.

A proposal by Ukraine that the result from their World Cup game away to the Scots could be allowed to double up as a result for the Nations League, to free up one of the dates, was knocked back by the Scottish FA, due to loss of revenue from one home game instead of two.

Talks are ongoing between UEFA and the Ukrainian FA, with Scotland, Wales and Ireland also eager for an outcome, and it's possible that Ireland's game at home to Armenia, due to be played in September, could be moved into June to free up that September date for an Ireland-Ukraine match. Italy and North Macedonia have offered to host Ukraine for a camp and play a friendly game.

But confirmation by Ukraine's manager Oleksandr Petrakov that he will gather their home-based players for a training camp, possibly in Italy, is a clear sign that they do plan to play in June. "We plan to meet on April 28. I plan to assemble on April 28 without the foreign-based players," manager Petrakov said.

"Maybe the UEFA President will help us with this. Aleksander Čeferin is doing this, he wants to help us. We plan to leave for Europe on April 28. I already know the boys from Dynamo and Shakhtar well, and I see that it is very difficult for them. It is good that they gathered together earlier so we will not start preparations from scratch."