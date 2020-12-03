UEFA's host decision for U-21 Euros a reminder of John Delaney's glamour project

UEFA have today confirmed that Georgia and Romania will be co-hosts of the U-21 Euro finals in 2023, a competition which had been the subject of a joint bid by the FAI and the IFA and was one of the glamour projects backed by former FAI CEO John Delaney.

The joint bid, which would have seen the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland host the finals and also qualify automatically as hosts, was first floated in 2018 and was heavily backed by Delaney.

"This is an historic announcement as it sees both the FAI and the Irish FA working together on a project which will bring significant benefits to Ireland — north and south. We believe that the unique nature of our bid makes it a compelling vision for both UEFA and the wider European football family," Delaney said at the project launch in 2018.

When Delaney's position within the FAI came under scrutiny in March 2019 there were questions about the project, but in an address to an Oireachtas committee in April 2019, then FAI President Donal Conway mentioned the bid for the U-21 finals in 2023 as one of the tasks which former CEO Delaney would be responsible for in a newly-created post of Executive Vice-President, as one of the recommendations of the Jonathan Hall Report into the FAI structure at the time.

And in May of that year, the IFA said the bid was still in place despite Delaney's departure from the CEO role. "We work with organisations, not individuals. We’re confident that between us we can put together a compelling bid that brings lots of benefits to the island of Ireland," IFA CEO Patrick Nelson said at the time.

It's unclear when the FAI/IFA bid was formally withdrawn but UEFA today confirmed that the 2023 finals go ahead in Romania and Georgia, in four stadiums in each country with the final to be held in Tbilisi.

Online Editors