Ireland's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring for Ireland. The Boys in Green take on France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 27

UEFA has told the FAI to 'disregard' their Euro 2024 qualifying fixture list after European football's governing body noticed a number of "issues with the calendar."

The FAI and Stephen Kenny learned their Group B fate earlier today with the Boys in Green due to face France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

They had since discovered the order of fixtures in their nightmare group, which was due to kick off with a home tie against France next March.

However, that fixture list is now subject to change.

Other groups in the qualifying process are also affected with UEFA committing to fixing the issue "as soon as possible" while apologising for the errors.



