UEFA 'optimistic' of improvement in Covid-19 picture and reiterate determination to host Euros across 12 cities

Questions marks still hang over Euro 2020 ahead of this summer. Photo by UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA have reiterated their determination to press ahead with the staging of this summer's European Championships across 12 cities.

Dublin is one of the host venues for the finals and project heads in Ireland have been given a new deadline of April to make a submission on how they could accommodate fans in the Aviva Stadium.

That would all be conditional on local authority approval with UEFA pitching scenarios ranging from stadiums being filled to 30pc or 70pc capacity if closed doors matches can be avoided.

But with the FAI not confident of welcoming fans to Lansdowne Road until September at the earliest, the prospect of supporters from Poland, Sweden, and Slovakia being welcomed to these shores appear remote.

Dublin is also due to host a round of 16 game on top of three group stages qualifiers with England v Germany one of the available combinations.

Read More

Privately, UEFA have explored back-up plans including the idea of staging the finals in one country.

But the authorities remain determined to stick with the original format despite obvious complications with President Aleksandr Ceferin placing faith that the Covid-19 picture will improve considerably between now and the summer.

“I am optimistic that things are highly likely to be very different with regard to the virus as we move closer to the tournament and it is important that we give the host cities and governments as much time as we can to formulate an accurate picture of what will be possible come June and July," said Ceferin.

“Fans are such a big part of what makes football special and that is true of the EURO as much as it is of any game. We must allow ourselves the maximum space to allow their return to the stadiums.”

UEFA have already given ticket holders the opportunity to seek a full refund, and amended terms and conditions also protect buyers in the event that one of their games is moved more than 50km away from the original venue.

A number of Irish fans had bought tickets in advance in the hope that Ireland qualified. Indeed, 90pc of tickets for the overall competition were sold before the pandemic with UEFA's cash reserves set to take a hit as a consequence with the decision to delay the finals by a year not enough to avoid disruption.

Read More

Online Editors