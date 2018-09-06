Sport International Soccer

Thursday 6 September 2018

UEFA Nations League LIVE: Ireland 3-0 down and heading towards a hammering in Cardiff

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the League B, Group four match at Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales' Tom Lawrence scores his side's first goal of the game during the League B, Group four match at Cardiff City Stadium.
Seamus Coleman and Gareth Bale

Sam Roberts

After ending their World Cup ambitions last year, Ireland travel to Cardiff hoping to inflict another defeat on the home side in Ryan Giggs' first competitive game in charge.

 

Online Editors

