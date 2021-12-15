UEFA Nations League explainer: Ireland's possible opponents and all you need to know about Thursday's draw

Ireland will learn their Nations League group fate on Thursday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Here’s all you need to know about the draw.

When is the draw and where can I watch it?

The UEFA Nations League draw takes place on Thursday evening in Nyon from 5pm Irish time and you can watch the draw live on uefa.com or on the governing body’s Youtube channel.

How many teams are involved?

All of UEFA's 55 member nations will go into the hat, with the draw dividing the teams into four leagues. Leagues A, B and C will have 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. League D will comprise seven teams, split into two groups.

Who could Ireland get?

OK, stick with us on this. Ireland have been placed in League B, which contains four different pots of nations. Groups are made up of one nation drawn from each of the pots.

Ireland are in Pot 3, which also includes Romania, Serbia and Israel – so we can’t draw them.

Below are the League B pots…

Pot 1: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland.

Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia.

Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Ireland.

Pot 4: Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania and Armenia.

As you can see, a decent draw for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny would be Iceland, Scotland and Armenia.

A tough group for Ireland would include Sweden, Russia and Slovenia.

How have they worked out the seeding?

The league ladder has been determined by the teams' results in the 2020/21 Nations League.

What about the other ‘Leagues’?

Gareth Southgate's beaten Euro 2020 finalists England will be in Pot 3 for League A. Wales will be in Pot 4 for League A.

What about Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland are in League C, Pot 1.

So when will the matches actually happen?

All group fixtures will be held in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A will progress to the finals in June 2023. The group winners from the other three leagues will be promoted for the 2024/25 season. Teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated.

Will they be televised?

Ireland’s matches will be shown live on RTE & Sky Sports.