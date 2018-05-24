Sport International Soccer

Thursday 24 May 2018

UEFA confirm dates for Euro 2020 games at the Aviva Stadium

12 May 2018; A general view of the Aviva Stadium at half time during the FAI New Balance Junior Cup Final match between Pike Rovers and North End United at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

UEFA have confirmed dates for the four Euro 2020 games to be held in Dublin.

The Aviva Stadium will host three group games and one round of 16 clash, spread out over 16 days in June.

The group games will take place on Monday June 15, Friday June 19 and Wednesday June 24, while the knockout game is fixed for Tuesday June 30.

If Ireland qualify for the tournament, they will play two games in Dublin and one in Bilbao.

Dublin and Bilbao are two of 12 host cities along with Rome, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, St Petersburg, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow, Munich and Budapest.

