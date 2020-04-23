UEFA announce Women's European Championship to be played in July 2022

Ireland's Katie Mccabe in action against Danai-Eleni Sidira and Anastasia Gkatsou of Greece during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships qualifier at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Women's European Championship will be played in July 2022, UEFA has announced.

The tournament in England, originally due to take place in the summer of 2021, will be played at the same venues as originally planned between July 6 and 31.

European football's governing body has been forced into a major reorganisation of its scheduling due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

Ireland, under head coach Vera Pauw, are currently in a very good position to qualify for their first-ever major tournament.

The Girls in Green - under head coach Vera Pauw - have won four of their Euro qualifiers so far and, with three games left to play - twice against Germany, once against Ukraine - they remain firmly on course to be in the mix for qualification to the finals.

Online Editors