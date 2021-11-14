Two changes for Ireland as Adam Idah and James McClean start against Luxembourg

Stephen Kenny has made two changes to the Ireland team to face Luxembourg in the final World Cup qualifier, with James McClean and Adam Idah coming into the starting XI.

Idah comes into the attack in place of St Mirren's Jamie McGrath, while Enda Stevens drops out to accommodate McClean. Ireland need to beat Luxembourg to finish third in the group, with Portugal and Serbia battling it out for top spot.

Ireland are unbeaten in their last five games, and took a creditable point against a star-studded Portugal side at the Aviva Stadium last Thursday. Tonight's game in Luxembourg is a chance for Ireland to avenge the shock 1-0 defeat at home earlier in the campaign.

Seamus Coleman is also named to start despite speculation that he could be rested, while youngster Chiedoze Ogbene gets another chance to impress in attack.

Ireland XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, McClean; Cullen, Hendrick; Ogbene, Idah, Robinson.