Turkish trip allows Stephen Kenny’s Evan Ferguson plan to form as sharks begin to circle for Ireland manager

In the lobby of a lavish hotel on the outskirts of Antalya, there was a crackle of emotion in Stephen Kenny’s voice when discussion turned to the FAI’s presentation 15-year infrastructure plan.

He was already in Turkey when it was launched, deep into preparations for Friday’s qualifier in Greece that will dictate the tone of the rest of his year, but the significance of the ambitious proposal didn’t pass him by.

One Sunday newspaper built their coverage around the absence of Kenny’s face from the production, a reminder that no topic is safe when it comes to speculation around his position.

Another English newspaper report floating Lee Carsley as a possible successor, a recurring theme bordering on a campaign, is a reminder that the managerial environment can resemble shark-infested waters.

To be fair, Kenny’s musings on the longer-term vision for the game were borne out of his own experience of losing his job as a young manager in a country with no functioning industry.

“The Brexit implications and how that materialises are all big challenges for the FAI and clubs,” he mused. “It’s very hard to develop players.

“It’s not an industry, there’s no jobs. You have to take risks if you want to work and not many people are willing to take those risks because you put your family in jeopardy.

“Ideally, there should be full-time academy coaches right throughout the country that can produce players in an environment that improves the U-17 and U-15 leagues and raises the standards which allow players to get into first teams earlier. But it is difficult.

“If somebody loses their job, they have nowhere to go. They have to go back to mainstream employment and then, do they come back out of that again? Does the employer want to take a coach back in, knowing that he might go back coaching? The coach has to put his family first. An industry creates that level of stability, equality if you like.”

Kenny graduated from that world to his current role, yet he’s still shouldering a considerable responsibility. And there’s no doubt that his task, and, by extension, his immediate future, has been complicated by the inconsistent pace of the production line across a number of decades.

The emergence of Evan Ferguson has proved to be an incredibly welcome development, and this nine-day camp in Turkey will accelerate the integration of the 18-year-old.

It’s his third time linking up with the squad, but the length of this gathering in the luxury Calista Resort will really help to cement his standing and also allow Kenny and his staff to figure out how best to utilise the Brighton star.

On Saturday, a 70-minute 11 v 11 game had a dual purpose for Kenny. One was to get minutes into the legs of the likes of Matt Doherty and Dara O’Shea, who needed it.

Secondly, a team largely made up of second-string options – although there was movement between the two sides – was lined out in the 4-3-3 system preferred by Greece. This is a standard enough preparation tactic, but the collapsing of plans to play a proper game in the Turkish wing of this trip put more emphasis on it.

Earlier in the week, there were also three short and sharp 11 v 11 games to plug minds back into Irish preference after a three-month break.

With Ferguson, the question is whether he is better suited to a front two in a 3-5-2 style system or if he can work in a 3-4-3, where he features through the middle with options on either side.

Kenny has noted how Ireland’s set-up contrasts to Roberto de Zerbi’s unique 4-2-4.

“I think he’s capable of playing in both,” said Kenny, who gave his players a 48-hour downtime window after Saturday’s match for some golf, pool or tennis time depending on their preference.

“At Brighton, the wingers are so high up, you’re nearly in midfield. So it’s adjusting to that. Listen, he’s a great young player, we’re delighted to have him and he’s got a great attitude, he wants to do well. It’s my job and our job to get players to adapt to the way we play.

“I want him enjoying his football. He’s only 18, just bring the club form into our team, enjoy what you do. It was great for him on his first start (against Latvia) to get a goal, and he has other good attributes. He’s not just a goalscorer. He holds the ball up really well and he’s tactically astute, for one so young. He’s done really well, we’re delighted with him.”

Michael Obafemi is one of the players on the cut line for selection, a potential partner for Ferguson or equally a fine option to spring from the bench. Another dilemma is the midfield department, where the threat to the axis of Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight is the emergence of Will Smallbone, with Kenny very coy on any specifics.

“We’re delighted he (Smallbone) played so well against Latvia,” he said. “He developed an instant rapport with Matt Doherty.”

Mikey Johnston is another name to consider for a more advanced role, while an alternative partner for Ferguson would be Adam Idah, who suffered from a bout of illness that prevented him from figuring in the 70-minute workout. Alan Browne is being monitored closely too after returning from a medial ligament issue, so he only made a 20-minute appearance.

The thinking behind Antalya as a base was to prepare the squad for the conditions in Greece, where the 9.45pm kick-off local time on Friday will mean that temperatures have cooled to a more manageable 22-23 degrees. Antalya is warmer.

“We are trying to create an environment where the players train in a slightly more difficult scenario than they might have in Athens,” explained the manager.

“Rather than be in Dublin and go into a hot climate, you’re in at that level and gradually dropping for the game in Athens.”

The pressure will be no less stifling.