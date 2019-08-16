Troy Parrott named in Mick McCarthy's provisional Ireland squad for Switzerland Euro '20 qualifier

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has received his first senior international call-up after being named in Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy's 40-man provisional squad for next month's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The qualifier will be followed by a friendly against Bulgaria five days later.

The 17-year old Dubliner was very involved in Spurs' pre-season with an appearance against Real Madrid in the Audi Cup the highlight. The youngster missed out on a place on the bench against Aston Villa last weekend but most believe his Premier League debut will happen sooner rather than later.

There are also maiden call-ups for Stoke City's Nathan Collins, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kieran Sadlier with the remainder of the squad having a familiar look to it.

New Crystal Palace signing James McCarthy returns to the squad for the first time under McCarthy and will be hoping to make his first appearance since October 2016 after an injury-ravaged few years..

McCarthy told FAI TV ahead of the announcement that the size of his provisional squad was due to the amount of club games in the coming weeks.

"I dont know what's going to happen between now and the next couple of games. We've got Saturday games, Tuesday games, Saturday and then the Saturday before me meet up. Players could get injured before we meet up."

Republic of Ireland squad to play Switzerland and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Cardiff City), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers). Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston North End), James McClean (Stoke City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

