Troy Parrott hits stunning 96th-minute winner as Ireland finally break down Lithuania at the Aviva

With a stunning sweep of his right foot, Troy Parrott found a way to make this forgettable friendly memorable.

Stephen Kenny has previously spoken of the 20-year-old's movie star quality, and his international career at underage level was peppered with Hollywood moments.

At the death, he produced another one here on the senior stage, the substitute bouncing back from the frustration of being denied by a Dziugas Bartkus stop moments earlier to control a Lithuanian clearance some 25 yards from goal, take another touch to set himself and then unleash a thunderbolt that arrowed into the bottom corner to send 30,000 fans home happy.

Apart, perhaps, from those who had left before the Belgian officials added another minute onto the five additional ones created by the Baltic nation's desire to run down the clock. It rebounded on them eventually.

This game will still pose Kenny food for thought.

His two worst days as Ireland manager came against poor sides in Dublin, with Ireland unable to break down either Luxembourg or Azerbaijan on home soil when it mattered.

Both of those fixtures came three days after more demanding higher profile clashes with stronger opposition.

Ireland won away against both of those teams by utilising the greater amount of space afforded to them. And they have shown ambition and innovation to hurt higher calibre opponents.

However, they huffed and puffed again for long spells against extremely limited opposition. The performance wasn't aided by the inability of some players to seize their opportunity, and Kenny could argue that a stronger team would have been more efficient, but if Ireland are to qualify for Euro 2024 they'll need to routinely win fixtures like this one.

Low grade teams coming to Dublin 4 will see the merits of adopting a low block and asking Ireland if they are good enough to find a way through.

Evidence suggests they have work to do in this department, even though the brilliance of Parrott saved the day.

Lithuania lost all of their away games in 2021 to drop to 137th in the world so it's possible they came here with a point to prove to themselves. In truth, their approach was like a team approaching a competitive game with the view that a point was a best case scenario.

That's understandable if there was a reward for such a result but bringing that into a friendly illustrates how bad they must be at the moment. Maybe it's pragmatic practice for what's coming down the tracks. Their goalkeeper Bartkus was stalling over his goal kicks from as early as the fifth minute. Never a good sign.

Luxembourg and Azerbaijan did show more ambition than Lithuania, and there was a tragicomic element to proceedings when a stray Matt Doherty pass gifted the natives a corner they weren't even pressing for.

This was an attack v defence drill for Ireland and after a bright opening, where Chiedozie Ogbene correctly had a goal chalked off by the liensman, it all got a bit stodgy. Kenny made six changes from the team which drew with Belgium on Saturday. Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins came into a three man defence with John Egan taking the central role and Collins, in particular, spent more time in the opposing half than his own. An all-Cork midfield of Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane took over from Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick. Browne was sparkier, while Hourihane had more time in possession with mixed results.

The real change was the introduction of Will Keane as a central striker with Callum Robinson and Ogbene either side. Keane has starred for Wigan this term, but it didn't quite happen for him here. Kenny had referenced his link play but the chemistry with those around him wasn't great while Lithuania were reasonably comfortable in dealing with crosses into the area. Ultimately Ireland lacked guile and Robinson, the most likely player to deliver that of those selected, endured a frustrating opening half.

It didn't really get any better from the restart. Ireland sought to inject urgency but kept finding dead ends. There was a smidgeon of controversy when a Conor Hourihane strike was ruled out by the flag because Robinson was deemed to be in the goalkeeper's eye line.

The linesman played party pooper again when subs Parrott and James McClean, in for Keane and O'Shea respectively, combined to set up Ogbene but McClean was clearly offside after Parrott dithered over the pass.

Doherty tried to make things happen from wing back while McClean was prominent on the other side with Manning switching to the left of the back three. But the yellow wall held firm and they were able to defend higher up the park for spells. For the crowd, the loudest cheer - prior to injury tie - came when a fan broke onto the pitch to secure a selfie with the dormant Caoimhin Kelleher although there was disdain interspersed with the hilarity. He slipped twice and still had enough time to reach his target. The stewards were clearly struggling to stay engaged.

Parrott woke everyone up though, with a right foot volley denied before a driving run from fellow replacement Jason Knight paved the way for a Hourihane cross and a hurried clearance that was returned with a moment of inspiration.