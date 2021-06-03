Troy Parrott during a Republic of Ireland training session at Estadi Nacional in Andorra. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Troy Parrott has been given a starting berth by manager Stephen Kenny as Ireland look to end their winless run against Andorra.

Thursday's friendly is the latest opportunity for Kenny to secure his first victory as Ireland boss in what is his 12th game, and he has selected a side that contains a mix of youth and experience.

James McClean is one veteran who will start the match, while Parrott, who impressed under Kenny with the U-21 side, will play in the attack along with James Collins.

Youngster Dara O'Shea will partner John Egan in the centre of defence, while Spurs right back Matt Doherty also gets the chance to impress.

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Doherty, O'Shea, Egan, McClean; Cullen, Hourihane; Knight, Parrott, Curtis; Collins