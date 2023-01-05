Troy Parrott back at Preston after Tottenham rehab stint but FA Cup tie is too soon for Irish striker to play

Preston insist they won’t take any risks on Troy Parrott for their FA Cup campaign which starts this weekend as the Ireland man gets back to full fitness.

But manager Ryan Lowe is encouraged by the fact that Parrott’s parent club Tottenham are happy to send the player back to them to see out the second half of the season on loan.

Parrott was on a high in October after scoring for Preston in a 3-2 win away to Norwich, his first goal in 12 games, but he suffered a hamstring injury in the immediate aftermath of the goal celebration and has missed Preston’s last 13 games, while he was also forced to sit out Ireland’s two-game series in November.

He has spent time doing rehab with Spurs but is now back with Preston, though a return to action against Huddersfield in the FA Cup is too big a risk, with fellow Dubliner Robbie Brady also sidelined.

“Troy has trained well the last four days and has been given the all clear by Tottenham, Saturday might come too soon for him and Robbie, who is back on the grass, but we have to be cautious with them,” Lowe said, confirming that Seani Maguire is also out due to injury.

Preston go into that cup tie at home to Championship rivals Huddersfield just two weeks after the sides met in the league, Preston beaten at home, and Lowe is looking for an improvement.

“The last game we weren’t at the levels we expect and we got beat, and on Saturday we have an opportunity to put that right. We know what to expect from them but for us it will be about us putting in a performance and trying to get the win,” he added.

"It’s a competition I love. I’m looking to try and have a cup run, winning any games of football bodes well for a team and it means a lot. It’s one where we feel we can hopefully get a bit of revenge for the last result and get to the fourth round