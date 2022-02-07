Tributes pour in following the death of former FAI President David Blood

THE FAI have offered condolences to the family of former president David Blood who has passed away.

Blood, whose background was in the United Churches League, was elected as FAI president in 2005, succeeding Milo Corcoran, and he served until 2010, when Paddy McCaul took over the presidency.

"The FAI expresses its deepest sympathies to the family & friends of former President David Blood. A dedicated football man, David will be sadly missed by all of those who knew him," an FAI statement today said.

Blood was at the helm of the FAI through a difficult time in the association's history, with the exit of Brian Kerr and then Steve Staunton as senior team managers before the hiring, in 2008, of Giovanni Trapattoni, as well as the opening of the Aviva Stadium.