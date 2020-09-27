Tributes pour in after the death of FAI employee Michael Hayes

FAI president Gerry McAnaney has led the tributes to long-serving employee Michael Hayes after the passing of the Waterford-born official.

Hayes was widely regarded as one of the experts on the history of the game in Ireland before his move to a full-time role in the FAI two decades ago from his post with the Pitch and Putt Union of Ireland, and was a key figure in their Competitions Department.

"We are all shocked at this news tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s family at this difficult time," McAnaney said.

"We are still coming to terms with this sad and sudden news. The sense of loss that is already so obvious within the FAI, and within Irish football, shows you the esteem in which we all held Michael Hayes. Michael was a font of knowledge around everything to do with Irish football. What he didn’t know about our rules, our history and our game wasn’t worth knowing. May he rest in peace."



MEP and Wexford FC official Mick Wallace also paid tribute. "Really sorry to hear of the death of Michael Hayes. Spent ages on the phone arguing with him this week, as I did nearly every week - Always a mixture of football and politics. I will miss him..." Wallace said on Twitter.

Online Editors