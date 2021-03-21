Travers in line for start in Serbia with Kelleher among raft of further withdrawals from injury-hit Ireland squad

Mark Travers, right, and CaoimhÍn Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at The Hive in London last November. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mark Travers is now in line to make his competitive debut for Ireland in Belgrade next week after Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher lost his fitness battle.

And Stephen Kenny will also face into a three-game series without midfielders Conor Hourihane and Callum O'Dowda, and defender Kevin Long, through injury. West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has been called up, along with Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan.

The Irish squad assembled at their Manchester base on Sunday ahead of a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia on Wednesday in the first of the World Cup qualifiers, followed by a home date with Luxembourg and a friendly with Qatar.

Kenny was already without key men John Egan, James McCarthy and Adam Idah but the loss of Kelleher, who was unable to recover in time from an abdominal injury, means that Bournemouth's Travers will play, while Lenihan comes in as cover for the absent Kevin Long. Injury concerns James McClean and Aaron Connolly are still in the squad despite fitness worries, with McClean's club, Stoke City, expressing their unhappiness that he had been called up.

O'Dowda (Bristol City) and Hourihane (Swansea City) both suffered an injury in weekend action for their clubs and have been forced to leave the squad.

