Top trio get the nod as Vera Pauw names Ireland team to face Zambia

Áine O'Gorman of Republic of Ireland reads the match progamme before the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Liverpool’s fit-again Leanne Kiernan, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan have been given the nod to lead the line for Ireland’s final World Cup audition against Zambia in a sold-out Tallaght stadium this evening (ko, 7.30pm).

Manager Vera Pauw, in her 30th game and the first here in nine months, has promised to give all her fringe contenders the best possible chance to make a final push for the last few undecided slots ahead of next Thursday’s final squad announcement.

Atkinson was a late call-up to the squad last week and Megan Campbell, who cannot play this evening as she gradually returns to fitness in a periodisation programme, has given up her accommodation for the West Ham star.

Shels’ star Larkin has struggled to adapt to the senior international game, particularly evident on the USA tour, but she has also been given another chance to shine while Durham’s Saoirse Noonan earns her first start.

Kiernan missed most of Liverpool’s return to the top flight with a serious ankle injury sustained in an opening day win against Chelsea and will be keen to show that she remains a viable alternative up front, in her first start since facing Russia at the Pinatar Cup 16 months ago.

Courtney Brosnan, who returned to the first team that night, maintains her starting role between the sticks for the 12th successive occasion.

Veteran defender Louise Quinn, who captained the side against Morocco earlier this year in her 100th appearance, leads the side out again in their penultimate World Cup warm=up on Irish soil; they face France here next week.

Ruesha Littlejohn, who is without a club and missed the USA tour with a knee injury, also starts although Katie McCabe and Lily Agg were omitted entirely for precautionary reasons.

Tara O'Hanlon, who has been balancing training with her Leaving Cert, is given some time out while keeper, Sophie Whitehouse and Kyra Carusa are not involved so other players can be given game-time.

Ireland will wear rainbow numbers on the back of their jerseys in support of LGBQT awareness during Pride Month.

Ireland: C Brosnan; C O’Riordan, N Fahey, L Quinn capt, M Connolly, R Littlejohn, I Atkinson, H Payne, S Noonan, A Larkin, L Kiernan.

Zambia: H Nali, J Soko, M Lushomo, M Belemu, E Katongo, A Muesa, R Kundanji, S Mapepa, G Chanda, B Banda.

Ref C Lanssens (Belgium)