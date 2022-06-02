Top midfielder Josh Cullen available for Ireland after ban lifted following ‘administrative misunderstanding’

Josh Cullen during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Yerevan Football Academy in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland have received a boost ahead of Saturday’s Nations League opener with Armenia after getting confirmation that midfielder Josh Cullen is not suspended and is free to play.

Stephen Kenny’s plans for the quadruple-header were complicated by the belief that Cullen was out of the equation for Yerevan game. This was after FIFA replied to an FAI missive, saying the two yellow cards he picked up in World Cup qualifying would result in a ban carrying over into Ireland’s next competitive encounter.

Cullen reported early for duty last weekend and the plan was he would go to spend time with family while his colleagues were in Armenia before coming back for next Wednesday’s Dublin meeting with Ukraine.

However, the FAI had queried Cullen’s ban with FIFA on the basis that it was unusual for two bookings across a qualification tilt to spill over into a new tournament.

Earlier this week, UEFA sent out a list of suspensions and Cullen’s name was not included, and detailed follow-up messages from Abbotstown to FIFA secured firm clarification that the 26-year-old can play now.

FIFA sources have indicated that an “administrative misunderstanding” lay behind the confusion.

“We actually do have him available, which surprised us all really,” said Kenny last night. “I asked them (FAI) to challenge that because I thought it was extremely harsh, I didn’t understand it. But under FIFA rules (the FAI were told) that’s it.”

Kenny isn’t entirely sure what prompted the turnaround and FAI officials suspect FIFA incorrectly interpreted Cullen’s situation as a red card, as his bookings both came against Luxembourg (in two different games).

Either way it’s welcome news, given Cullen’s importance to the squad. Although the manager had spoken last week about compensating for his unavailability, and rotating his options across a hectic window with four games in ten days.

“It wasn’t something I was planning for, so you have to adjust,” said Kenny.

“I was surprised – as was Josh. I brought him in early from Belgium last week, with a view to giving him a few days in England so it all changed. It is what it is – and, overall, it’s good news. He’s delighted.”

Kenny used Ireland’s first training session at the match venue last night to assess how the heat will impact on their game-plan.

They scheduled their session for 5pm local time (2pm Irish) to coincide with tomorrow’s kick-off time.

The manager wants Ireland to operate the pressing style he favours and is reluctant to bend from that, yet accepts that the conditions will have to be taken into consideration.

It’s 31 degrees in the Armenian capital at the moment and it’s forecast to be similar on match-day.

“It will be interesting to get a full of picture of that,” said Kenny.

“It’s difficult to press with intensity for 90 minutes but we don’t want to surrender some of our good attributes. We don’t want to modify too much if we can.”

Ireland coach John Eustace joined up with the squad last night after being given time off from camp so he could get married.

When job-sharing QPR coach Eustace was hired as Anthony Barry’s replacement earlier this year, he told Kenny that his wedding was scheduled for this week so after coming to Dublin for the first part of the gathering he was allowed to go home to England for Monday and Tuesday.

Kenny and the rest of his staff arrived in Armenia in time to watch Ukraine’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland.

Ireland will play both teams in Dublin next week with Ukraine in town on Wednesday and Scotland in Ballsbridge on Saturday.

Ukraine will now play Wales in their World Cup decider this Sunday which opens up the prospect their eyes will be taken off the ball for the Nations League but Kenny was reluctant to consider permutations from an Irish perspective.

“To be honest, we really just have to focus on Armenia,” he said. “Ukraine were excellent in the game, really impressive. We knew that as we have watched a lot of their games. They have a lot of really good technical players. Scotland probably didn’t play to their full potential and Ukraine deserved to win overall.”