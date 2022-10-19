Top Ireland prospect Evan Ferguson signs first senior contract with Brighton on 18th birthday

Ireland U-21 striker Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract at Brighton & Hove Albion, a deal which keeps him at the club until 2026.

The Meath native, who turns 18 today, signed for the Seagulls from Bohemians in January 2021 and became their youngest-ever Premier League player when he came on against Burnley in February.

Ferguson is rated highly at the Amex, and scored his first senior goal for the club in the League Cup last August. Ferguson’s impressive start to the season has continued with six goals and two assists in seven games to date for Brighton’s U-21 side. The striker also earned a Premier League 2 Player of the Month nomination for September.

On the international front, Ferguson hit his first Ireland U-21 goal in last month’s Euro play-off first-leg against Israel, but saw his spot kick saved in the second-leg as Jim Crawford’s side were defeated on penalties.

“I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton,” said first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi. “I have only worked with him for a few weeks but it is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress."

Brighton’s Technical Director added “Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”