‘Too jazzy’: England’s World Cup home kit leaves their fans divided as it breaks from tradition

England have released their official kits for the World Cup and, for some reason, it has left their fans divided, to say the least, on whether they like it or not.

Gareth Southgate’s side travel to Qatar in November to try and win the trophy England have not had their hands on, for the one and only time, since 1966.

The main part of the home shirt looks similar to previous England shirts, the plain white with the Three Lions logo. But the shoulders are covered in a sky blue and navy pattern, with the end of the sleeves also having a blue trim.

The controversial colours are also on the shorts and socks of the full kit. The away shirt, which seems more popular with fans, is red with a blue collar and the Three Lions badge is also in blue.

In their kit reveal, for both their home and away shirts, they said on social media: “We wear the shirt with pride. A closer look at the #ThreeLions‘ new @nikefootball home and away kits!”

Despite other more important matters in the world, supporters have been reacting in the replies to the tweet and there have been divided opinions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

One fan said: “Why are Nike struggling so much to put a decent home shirt out? The last two have been shocking. Away kit it is for me.”

A different supporter said: “Home kit is absolutely dreadful. Away kit looks like some retro knock off.”

Another said: “Love that away shirt, as long as we play with white or blue shorts and not in all red. The less said about the home shirt the better.”

A fourth wrote: “Did someone actually get paid to come up with that? Terrible.”

But another took a different stance, saying: “People moan when they pick simple minimalistic designs. And then moan when they go all jazzy. You can’t win.”

The kit had initially been leaked last week and, again, the reaction at the time was largely negative.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “If that’s England’s new home kit... Nike need to hold their heads in shame!! It’s woeful.”

A second added: “New England home kit looking like a sports direct special.”

The away kit did fare better, as Quentin Gesp wrote: “How can you create an awful home shirt and yet one of the most beautiful away ones at the same time? This red 1990s inspired kit is a belter of a shirt for England in the next World Cup in Qatar.”

England will kick off their campaign against Iran on November 21 where they will be donning the home shirt.