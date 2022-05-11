'Tony is on the radar' - Ireland U21 monitoring Norwich youngster Springett

JIM Crawford says that Premier League newcomer Tony Springett is on the FAI's radar but he will have to bide his time before promotion to the U21 squad.

Eligible for Ireland through the parentage rule, Springett (19) was capped twice at U18 level in 2019 but has yet to make his competitive underage debut for the Republic. He's now a Premier League player, handed his top flight debut by Dean Smith for Norwich in last week's 4-0 loss to West Ham and was named to start in Wednesday's game against Leicester.

"Tony is on the radar for the next campaign," U21 manager Crawford told Independent.ie.

"Norwich are down so they are blooding some young players, I get that. He's a wide player with exceptional pace, we are aware of him and it's exciting for the next U21 campaign, where you'll have the likes of Tony, Johnny Kenny, Festy Ebosele. He's very much in the Irish fold."

Springett is the third Irish player to emerge into the Norwich first team from their academy, as senior caps Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah have also played in the Premier League. That duo will miss Ireland's Nations League games next month due to injury.

*The Republic of Ireland U21s play at Tallaght Stadium against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, June 3 (KO 7.30pm) and Montenegro on Monday, June 6 (KO 5pm), tickets are available on Ticketmaster.