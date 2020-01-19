Tommy Conlon: 'UEFA has the capacity to liberate FAI from decades of financial bondage'

Cordial small talk and appropriate deference are part of the behavioural choreography in these stilted set-pieces.

One assumes that these practices applied when a delegation from UEFA fetched up in Leinster House for talks last Tuesday with Shane Ross and his civil servants from the Department of Sport.

But the hosts would have been forgiven if they'd dropped the niceties and succumbed to the temptation of a few bar stool barbs. As in, "Where's your 'undue influence' now? Ha? Where's your talk of 'possible suspension' now? And where's your 'UEFA statutes' now? Ha? There's not much talk outta you now about that stuff, is there?"

UEFA were in town to discuss the FAI's financial morass. It was a four-man delegation that included their finance director Josef Koller, from the Czech Republic, and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis from Greece.

It was Theodoridis who last July issued a 'joint communique' with his counterpart from FIFA, warning off the Irish Government from any interference in the affairs of the FAI. A few days earlier, Ross had publicly called on Donal Conway to desist from seeking re-election as president of the FAI. The Minister wanted new leadership, people with "credible reform credentials" and Conway, he made clear, was not one of those.

The FAI promptly ran off to get their big brothers involved - hence the letter from UEFA and FIFA saying they were "seriously concerned" with this Government interference. They cited various statutes in their constitutions which insist on the right of member associations "to manage their affairs independently". They flagged up their resistance to any "undue influence from a third party", and talked tough about "sanctions", including "possible suspension" of a member association if it is not accorded full autonomy.

There's been a lot of water under the bridge since then. Theodoridis and his colleagues had changed their tune in the meantime. The cascade of revelations about the FAI's governance and finance had left them with no option. They arrived in Dublin last week, not on their high horses but with cap in hand, looking for the same Irish Government to intervene with their full approval.

They didn't stay long and they didn't say much afterwards. They went on to meet executives from Bank of Ireland and disappeared thereafter. Given their previous hostility, it was no wonder they wanted to keep a low profile in Dublin. UEFA did not even name the members of the delegation and when Theodoridis was afterwards doorstepped by a media scrum outside, he uttered a handful of words before scuttling away. The meeting had been "constructive and positive"; this was about the height of his contribution by way of a press briefing.

The new FAI chairman Roy Barrett also attended the meeting. FAI executive lead Paul Cooke was supposed to be part of the delegation but, having duly turned up outside Leinster House, he was left cooling his heels across the road in Buswells Hotel while the negotiations took place.

Total FAI debt is currently estimated at €62-€70million. Ross and his team also met with officials from Bank of Ireland, the FAI's main lender. An immediate cash injection is required to keep the Association solvent and able to pay wages. Ross hinted that a deal involving FAI, BoI, UEFA and Government could soon materialise that would stabilise the short-term situation and lead to a long-term arrangement regarding a loan repayment schedule.

On Tuesday evening a Government press release after the UEFA talks stated that the parties could "now see a potential path towards a solution for the FAI". It said that they had "discussed the extent of UEFA's capacity and willingness to participate in a support package".

Which brings us back to UEFA's sabre-rattling with Ross last July. In terms of 'capacity', it is well within their means. Their total revenue for 2017/18 was €2.79billion. Over 80 per cent of this was from broadcasting rights. What they call "total distribution", to clubs and associations across Europe, was €2.06bn. Operating profit was €246m. Based on a four-year average, they say, UEFA's gross revenue "is still growing 10 per cent every year".

It is estimated that FAI debt on the Aviva Stadium is €30m. It is a mighty sum of money. But given UEFA's vast accumulated cash reserves over the last decade, taking out €30m wouldn't make much of a dent. Whatever arrangement is reached with Bank of Ireland in the coming weeks, the FAI will be left with a crippling debt burden on interest rates alone, conceivably for the next 20 years.

It will remain a seeping wound on their resources; it will starve the game of facilities and personnel.

So, let UEFA come to an arrangement with BoI to clear the debt and have the FAI repay UEFA at a leisurely rate over the coming decades - and ideally interest free too. If it doesn't want to let the FAI off the hook for its catastrophic mismanagement, then the parent body has the capacity to at least liberate the grassroots game here from a generation of financial bondage.

Shane Ross was happy last week to maintain a measure of diplomatic politesse with UEFA's representatives. He commended them for showing "an enormous amount of goodwill". Maybe the next Minister for Sport can speak more candidly. Maybe he or she can tell them that if they didn't want the Government getting involved last year, then let them stick to their principles and put their money down now.

