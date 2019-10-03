Tom Lawrence has been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia, just over a week after he was charged with drink-driving.

Tom Lawrence named in Wales squad just one week after Derby drink-driving incident

The Derby forward was charged on September 24 after a crash involving his Range Rover Sport.

Lawrence missed Derby's 3-2 home victory over Birmingham on Saturday but started the Rams' 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old has won 20 Wales caps and played in last month's 1-0 European Championship qualifying victory against Azerbaijan.

Skipper Ashley Williams returns to the squad after being left out of the Azerbaijan qualifier and the friendly win against Belarus last month.

Williams, 35, started the season without a club but joined Bristol City at the end of August and has played the last four games in the Sky Bet Championship for the Robins.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey also returns after finally shaking off the hamstring injury which plagued him at the end of his Arsenal career.

Ramsey has yet to feature in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, which sees Wales trail Group E leaders Croatia by four points, albeit Ryan Giggs' side do have a game in hand.

Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo is also back after scoring his first Bundesliga goal last weekend.

Online Editors