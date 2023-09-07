‘Today is done now – it's all about Sunday’ – Chiedozie Ogbene targets Netherlands after France defeat

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene takes on Adrien Rabiot of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chiedozie Ogbene offered no excuses for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France in Paris – but the Luton forward insists it’s all about beating the Dutch on Sunday now.

Ogbene won the Irish player-of-the-match at the Parc des Princes, and saw his goalbound second-half header saved by Mike Maignan, but he claimed the Irish team will move on swiftly from this defeat.

"It was a difficult night for us. We gave it everything. We just came up short," reflected Ogbene.

"We faced a world-class team. Everybody tried their best. We'll now look forward to Sunday.

"I am disappointed. We did everything that we could. But today is done now. It's all about Sunday.

"I had a chance. I just didn't get enough power on it. I needed to get more power on it.

"But I am proud of the team, and the effort that we put in. And proud of the supporters. They support us through thick and thin.

"Hopefully now we can get a positive result for the nation on Sunday."