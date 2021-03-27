'To lose to Luxembourg is unacceptable' - Stephen Kenny reacts to shock World Cup setback

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the closing stages of the World Cup 2022 qualifying group A defeat to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny admitted that the loss at home to Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier was "absolutely unacceptable".

But the Ireland boss said his own position was "not even in question" as he now looks to regroup for a friendly against Qatar in Hungary on Tuesday, his side bottom of the table in the World Cup qualifiers after two defeats in two games.

"That's a terrible result, there is no hiding from that, a really disappointing result and not good enough, very disappointing overall, to go from the performance in Serbia to that, to lose to Luxembourg is unacceptable," said a crestfallen Kenny after another defeat for his side.

"Anything I say will sound like excuses but it's not good enough, some of the players are not playing for their clubs and they struggled with it, Matt Doherty was injured at half time and had to come off. But it's not acceptable to lose at home like that."

Asked on RTE if his own position as manager would now be under scrutiny within FAI circles and also by public opinion, Kenny said: "That's not even in question, I'm not concerned about that at the minute, I am concerned that we have had a really poor result and none of us are happy with that, it's a very disappointing result and we have to accept the criticisms that comes our way.

"It's a bad night, a very bad night and we have to dust ourselves down and go again, we are all gutted, it's just very, very disappointing. we have to take the criticism."

Kenny denied that the Irish set-up had underestimated a Luxembourg side ranked 98th in the world and said he took responsibility for a change in the system of play which left Ireland looking so pallid at home to a team who had never taken a point off the Republic before.

"I take responsibility for changing the system. It worked well in Serbia but none of our wingers are playing at the minute or else they are coming back from injury like James McClean, Robbie Brady and Callum O'Dowda.

"I take responsibility for the whole thing, it’s not good enough. The players are a lot better than they showed in that match and it was chalk and cheese compared to Serbia. I can't tell you how disappointed I am to lose that game," added Kenny.

An angry Ireland captain Seamus Coleman said the team should be "embarrassed" by the home loss to Luxembourg.

"It's embarrassing, full stop," Coleman said after the game in an emotional interview with RTE TV, adding that the senior players had let down youngsters like debutant Gavin Bazunu with their display and they

"I can't say we deserve anything from the game. It's a shocking result, an embarrassing result, let's not hide behind that, we should be embarrassed.

"As players, we need to have a good hard look at ourselves."

Asked what the mood was in the home dressing room, the Everton man said: "Listen there's anger, embarrassment, a bit of everything, it's not good enough and there's no words I can say to you to make people at home feel any better. We need people demanding the ball and we didn't do that enough."

The squad now have to somehow regroup for Tuesday's friendly against Qatar in Hungary, no easy task as Coleman admitted. "You have to keep the head down, we have to take what's coming as professionals and make sure the younger lads are not tainted by that," he said.

"We have to take the deserved criticism, it's a tough start to the World Cup campaign. We have to show some pride in the shirt and we didn't do that.

"As players we should be disappointed to have Gavin's debut tainted like that, he's a great young lad, fantastic player, and as senior players we should be taking that on the chin for them younger lads," he added.

Online Editors