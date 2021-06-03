'To do that shows the character he has' - Stephen Kenny hails Parrott after 'over the moon' striker nets double

Stephen Kenny hailed teenager Troy Parrott for saving his blushes with a two-goal delivery which was the turning point in transforming a potential loss to Andorra into a 4-1 win.

But the Irish boss admitted that the concession of a goal to Andorra, ranked as the sixth-worst team in Europe, and a poor first-half display from his midfield, were concerns as he called for the Republic to up their game ahead of Tuesday's test against a Hungary side who are preparing for the Euro 2020 finals.

Parrott was a key player for Kenny in his time as U-21 manager and it was the two goals from the former Belvedere player which set Ireland on their way, overturning that 1-0 deficit against the minnows.

"I don't know how it's our first win, we should have won several games and I can't believe we didn't win some of the games we played in," Kenny told RTE.

"It's a game you are expected to win, no doubt about that, but in saying that, once you concede a goal like that, with the run we are in, there was a fair bit of pressure on the players, so to come back in the manner that they did was excellent, to come back and score four goals, and there was real quality in the goals.

"The difference that confidence can make, Troy's goal was a turning point, the players seemed to be more confident after Troy got that goal and we played much better after that.

"For one so young to come up with two goals when he’s not having an exceptional time in his own career, he’s just finding his feet, to do that showed the character I believe he has, and the quality."

Kenny admitted that the first-half display was well below par in the midfield areas. "We watched their recent games and they’ve not been giving up many chances. They’re well-drilled," he added.

"Their goal is a disappointment because it doesn’t look like a free kick. And to concede a goal like that is disappointing because we pride ourselves on not conceding from a set-piece like that. It was a kick in the teeth but the players responded.

"Our midfield four didn’t play well as a quartet. We just generally found them hard to break down and be cohesive. They’re a difficult opponent but in the second half our midfield was excellent, they did very well.

"We needed to believe in how the players trained because they trained exceptionally well but it needed to be put into practice and in the last half hour they did for sure and the players can take confidence from that.

"It was good that the three of them scored. Jason [Knight] and Daryl [Horgan] got their first as well as Troy getting two. But regardless of who scored it was just important that we scored goals because we had a period when we couldn’t score.

"Now we’ve scored seven [in the last four games] but it’s a stiffer test against Hungary of course. They’re going to the Euros, they’ve been in camp 10 days before this week as well. They’ll be well drilled and we’ll have to be at our best on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, two-goal hero Troy Parrott admitted his relief after his goals helped Ireland overcome a possible embarrassment away to Andorra and come away with a 4-1 win.

And the Tottenham man hopes the win, the first victory under Stephen Kenny, will add confidence to the side after a 12-game run without a victory, Parrott with the equalising goal after that shock lead for Andorra and then a second to give Ireland breathing space.

"I'm just delighted," Parrott told RTE after the game.

"I'm over the moon, when the second one went in I was so relieved, even the first one, it was the first goal we got in a couple of games.

"Once I got the ball and saw the space in front of me I just wanted to go, it would be silly to turn down the chance to go and I was relieved to see the goal hit the back of the net, it changed the way the game was going.

"Their goal, it goes to show how something so small can change the way the game is going, the free kick was poor on our behalf but the most important thing was we stayed in the game and ended up winning.

"It's a really young squad mixed with experience, the older lads are helping us a lot and this will give us confidence going into the next game and the qualifiers, hopefully we can keep goin and keep getting the wins."