Time to end the shameful practice of providing an Irish jersey as consolation prize for underachieving Englishmen

Eamonn Sweeney

Grealish and Rice sagas embarrassed the FAI and did nothing to foster home-grown talent

Clear vision: New Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has indicated that he is not a big fan of the 'granny rule'. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Clear vision: New Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has indicated that he is not a big fan of the ‘granny rule’. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It's time for Ireland to go green by eliminating the use of plastics. Plastic Paddies that is. The beginning of the Stephen Kenny era is the ideal time to end the shameful practice of providing an Irish jersey as a consolation prize for underachieving Englishmen.

Kenny seems to be thinking along those lines to a certain extent. Asked his views on the Granny Rule last week, he commented: "I'm not in the business of persuading people to be Irish."

That's great news because few things were more damaging to Irish fans' morale in recent times than the defections of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice.

