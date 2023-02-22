John O’Shea’s arrival on the Ireland senior staff effectively means that the wheel has turned full circle for Stephen Kenny’s coaching ticket.

He started off with an Irish centurion assisting himself and Keith Andrews but the journey from Damien Duff’s departure to O’Shea’s appointment has been far from straightforward.

In between, he delved into the English coaching scene to find two highly-regarded talents in the shape of Anthony Barry and John Eustace, but their profile meant they were lured away to bigger and better things in their eyes.

It is possible, however, that Kenny has found the best of both worlds by bringing O’Shea up from Jim Crawford’s U-21 backroom into the senior squad.

Kenny has always wanted a certain type of candidate in this role, a younger coach active at a good level in the game who is on top of modern trends and tactics.

Duff was at Celtic when the initial call came, while Barry was a key figure behind the scenes at Chelsea and remains in that bracket.

Eustace was an experienced assistant at QPR. Double-jobbing was part of the gig, although family reasons meant that Duff was coming back to Ireland eventually.

O’Shea ticks that box, given that he is on the first-team staff at Stoke, having previously gained extensive experience with Reading.

The Manchester United legend has designs to go out as a manager himself eventually and is understood to have turned down offers to go down that route in recent months but he is happy with his lot right now.

His contract with Ireland is for the Euro 2024 campaign, which gives him a very clearly defined and relatively short-term mission.

O’Shea is in no rush to jump at other available opportunities that may crop up and, as an Irishman, he has an emotional connection to the fortunes of the team that means he will be around for the duration of the Germany tilt.

Barry enjoyed his time with the Ireland staff but, when push came to shove, after playing a part in instigating talks about a return himself, he opted against it.

There’s a natural pull for 118-times capped O’Shea which means he will be a reliable presence. Loyalty is a trait that his friends would attribute to him.

Crawford benefited from his support and will naturally be disappointed to see the Waterford man depart just a month after it was announced he was sticking around but the U-21 set-up is effectively a launch pad so this is what comes with the territory of that role.

Nevertheless, the timeline highlights how the process of replacing Eustace, the last man in, wasn’t entirely straightforward for Kenny.

Barry’s situation hung in the air over Christmas and into the New Year before he said no and the other options were considered and spoken with as part of a process.

It’s believed O’Shea came into the frame around four weeks ago and talks have been ongoing. Agreement was reached a number of days before the Wednesday morning announcement.

The idea of O’Shea coming into the set-up had been discussed at previous intervals but the timing wasn’t right. Now, the 41-year-old has a body of experience at club level and with the U-21 group that should result in a seamless progression.

What helps is that he will bring an element of familiarity when the squad convene in March for the crucial Euros qualifier with France.

There’s no getting away from the fact that a meet and greet on the training ground days before a big match is far from ideal, much as players are used to constant turnover at club level.

In that context, though, O’Shea’s relationship with the younger players through his FAI work and the older ones on account of his own playing career is a help even if it’s a change in dynamic with the latter grouping.

All of this doesn’t change the reality that the primary spotlight will remain on Kenny. He will live or die by the decisions that he makes and well regarded back-ups don’t function as insulation in that event.

Kenny has been bemused by the repeated focus on his support team in comparison with other nations but then Duff’s attention-grabbing appointment and similarly drawn-out departure made the identity of the number three far more of a talking point.

O’Shea will be happier successfully working away under the radar.