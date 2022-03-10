Time for experimenting is over as Stephen Kenny fixes his sights on qualification for Euros in Germany

Stephen Kenny says his 'big dream' is to enhance Ireland's major tournament history by bringing it back to where it started with a return to Germany.

Kenny now has certainty around his future after penning a new deal that will keep him in charge for the European Championships campaign.

And he acknowledged today that the road to 2024 will have a singular target which is qualification with the manager suggesting that experimentation with players will be down his list of priorities from this point onwards.

"The ambition is to go to Germany and qualify for the European Championships," said Kenny, who appeared next to FAI CEO Jonathan Hill at a press conference to discuss his contract.

"I realise that's the big ambition, the big dream. To go back to where Ireland started in their first ever European Championships (in 1988), if it's back to Stuttgart or wherever it is.

"No stone will be left unturned in attempting to do that. We have players who maybe it's their last opportunity to get to a European Championships.

"I have to accept that there's criticism and that's part of international management," continued the 50-year-old, with reference to his early struggles in the job that left his position open for debate.

"We've had to come through a difficult period. It's very clear that we can focus on getting the team ready for the (March) friendlies and the Nations League. We've rebuilt the team so we're not looking to overly experiment any more.

"The supporters are identifying with the players, the team is playing in a style that people can get excited by and relate to and look forward to going to games. I appreciate all of the support I get from everyone.

"We know what we have now. There’s a great connection between the experienced players who are brilliant role models for the younger players coming in. There’s a great spirit in the squad, you feel that over the last 10 games particularly. And I think we will get better again."

Hill opened the gathering by stating how important it was to have an Irishman at the top of the coaching system in Ireland.

Read More

"It’s something I believe is really important for the Irish football community and the wider Irish public to see and hopefully to celebrate," he said.

He referenced record season ticket sales as an indicator of support for Kenny, and broadly agreed with the sentiment that certainty in the dugout should aid the process of securing a new men's national team sponsor.

"Certainty (and) stability, (are) things you want to be talking about when talking to new partners," replied the Englishman.

"I think companies are brands looking in at what Stephen has done and the momentum he has with the team, and Stephen has talked about the number of fans that have come to our recent games. The direction of travel is positive. Those are the things we'll be talking about in relation to the opportunities around the men's senior team.

"Stephen is the figurehead, to have certainty and a plan and forward momentum to hopefully qualification. We hope they'll be interested in what the team actually represents - a very modern and progressive and diverse Ireland. I’ve got no reason to believe that a business or brand won’t believe in that going forward."

Kenny said that it was possible a replacement for Anthony Barry could be brought in before the friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania later this month, and shrugged off a query on whether the delay in finalising new contracts impacted negatively on Chelsea coach Barry who left his part-time Irish gig to take a similar role with Belgium.

"I think it's probably not accurate," said the former Dundalk boss when asked if a speedier resolution might have kept Barry on board. "He made his decision to go to Belgium and we respect his decision. It's a professional decision, so we respect that and that's it.

"I've a great relationship with Anthony, it's not unusual in international football. Look at Northern Ireland, Scotland, England - all their assistants have moved over in the last 18 months, two years. It's not unusual in international football.

"It's only a minor delay, really, from Christmas to March, we're here now, it's signed," continued Kenny, discussing the speed of the talks. "It's not just myself, we've a whole backroom team that we've got to address and so forth. We are delighted, this is a good thing, we're not looking back saying why did this take three months rather than a month. A lot of things have to be managed in a big organisation like this so I think it's irrelevant really. The only thing that matters is it’s signed now and we can move forward."

Hill sang off the same hymn sheet in that regard, and said his priority was now to look forward although he conceded the fixture picture for the Nations League has been complicated by the situation in Ukraine.

Ireland are due to play Ukraine home and away in June but those games are in doubt and the need to reschedule Scotland's World Cup playoff with the Ukrainians is a further complication beyond the basic issue created by the Russian invasion.

The FAI are waiting on guidance from FIFA.

"We're talking with UEFA and FIFA in relation to what type of solutions will be found," said Hill.

"It's a complex situation, as of yet we haven't had an answer in relation to our own games. We will be flexible and supportive as we can be."