Tickets for Ireland’s World Cup clash against Portugal at Aviva sell out in minutes

The FAI have confirmed that the November 11 World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal is sold out, a welcome financial boost for the organisation.

Remaining tickets for the meeting between Stephen Kenny's side and a Portugal team with Cristiano Ronaldo as the main attraction went on general sale this morning and they sold out within minutes of the 10am start.

While a small number of tickets have subsequently popped up on third party websites at inflated prices - thus suggesting that touts will seek to benefit from the fixture - the speed of the take-up reflects the appetite for the game.

It will be the first senior international played in front of a full house since the 1-1 draw with Denmark in November 2019 in what proved to be Mick McCarthy's final game in the hotseat.

Kenny's position as manager was strengthened by the interest levels in the friendly win with Qatar earlier this month with 25,749 turning up for that fixture with the stadium restricted at 50pc capacity.