Thrilling win for Ireland's under-21s sealed with dramatic late goal

Ireland seal thrilling 3-2 win at Turner's Cross

Aidomo Emakhu of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match at Turner’s Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The road to Slovakia kicked off with three points in Cork as Ireland’s U-21s twice came from behind to earn a dramatic 3-2 win against Turkey.

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz put the Turks ahead with an early penalty before a sublime Andy Moran strike levelled the game after the break.

Cihan Canak struck a sweet volley to put the visitors back in front, but Zak Gilsenan’s late penalty was followed by a superb 96th-minute winner by Millwall’s Aidomo Emakhu, as Jim Crawford’s men began their new chapter with the perfect start.

The hosts suffered a blow with confirmation before kick-off that QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong earned his first senior call up, but Emakhu made himself the hero as Brighton’s Moran also starred in front of a crowd of 3,754 at Turner’s Cross.

It’s now back-to-back home wins for Ireland after being pushed hard by a tricky Turkish outfit, with San Marino up next at home on Tuesday.

Ireland started on the front foot as a fine Sean Roughan cross found Sam Curtis, who saw his header cleared off the line by Yasin Ozcan.

The hosts’ fast start very nearly paid off on 15 minutes when Matt Healy produced a superb tackle to win back possession. The Corkman did well to slot Johnny Kenny through but the Celtic forward squandered the one-on-one with a heavy touch.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty brought Erencan Yardimici down inside the area on 22 minutes as Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz made no mistake with a bullet penalty to spoil the party.

The hosts had another huge chance on the half-hour mark when the ball broke to Roughan, but with an open goal at his mercy, the Lincoln City man blazed the ball over.

After such a positive start, Ireland faded as Turkey began to assert their dominance with Kenan Yildiz firing over from close range just after Sean Grehan denied Enis Destan’s effort with a huge block.

But Crawford’s men came out rejuvenated after the restart. They needed someone to stand up and stand-in captain Moran did just that on 56 minutes. The Brighton midfielder smartly flicked the ball up before unleashing a rocket into the top corner from just inside the box. The hosts were level and Turner’s Cross found it’s voice again.

Turkey regained the lead 10 minutes later as substitute Canak was left unmarked inside the box as the midfielder converted Ugur Yildiz’s cross with excellent volley into the bottom corner.

Moran came to the fore yet again as his brilliant mazy run won a penalty five minutes from time which substitute Gilsenan fired into the bottom corner.

But more drama was to come as Tony Springett’s superb cross found Emakhu whose sweet finish found the bottom corner on 96 minutes to secure all three points.

The Irish dugout rejoiced with Roughan was sent off from the bench, apparently due to his celebrations. But the perfect start was all that mattered here and Ireland battled to the very end to achieve just that.

Ireland U-21: Keeley; Grehan (Springett 84), Lawal, Garcia MacNulty; Curtis, Adeeko, Healy, Roughan (Furlong 93); Moran, Murphy (Gilsenan 72); Kenny (Emakhu 72).

Turkey U-21: Alemdar; U Yildiz, Saatci (Bayram 72), Tagir, Ozcan; Elmaz (Baltaci 81), Turkmen, Potur; Destan, K Yildiz (Canak 71), Yardimci.

Ref: Joonas Jaanovits (Estonia).