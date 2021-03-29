Three Wales players sent home and will miss World Cup qualifier for breaching protocol

Three Wales players have been sent home for breaching Football Association of Wales protocol and will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Cardiff.

An FAW statement read: “Three members of the Cymru senior national squad – Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts – have been released from the Welsh camp today after breaching FAW protocol.

“The three players will be returning to their respective clubs this afternoon.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment.”

Leeds forward Roberts apologised for his behaviour on Instagram, suggesting the protocol breach was staying up too late.

Roberts said: “Gutted to be leaving the camp early, but rules are rules and I shouldn’t have been up later in the hotel than the set time.

“Sorry to the team, staff and Wales fans. I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn my place in the squad for the euros.”

