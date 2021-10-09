Three things we learned from Ireland’s win over Azerbaijan

Ireland's Matt Doherty in action against Filip Ozobić of Azerbaijan during the World Cup 2022 qualifier in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After a productive evening in Baku for Stephen Kenny, here are three things we learned from the first win of Ireland’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Callum delivers

After a week in which he was never out of the headlines for the wrong reasons, Callum Robinson made them for the right ones. But after missing so many games for Ireland, the West Brom man delivered on his promise.

He may well be a building block for Stephen Kenny in the months ahead as the manager turns his attention to the 2024 Euro qualifiers.

What might have been

What if Stephen Kenny had been able to call on a full squad for much of his term as Irish manager. We’ve seen players get injured, catch Covid, be sitting on the wrong seats on planes. He has been unlucky, on Saturday night we saw what quality the Irish attackers have.

Three is a magic number

Though he never talked about playing with a back three on taking the Irish job, Kenny now clearly feels comfortable with three centre-halves and, more importantly, the players are comfortable with the formation too.

There seems no chance of Kenny changing it now.