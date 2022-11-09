Three players who could be called up to Ireland squad - and three could be dropped

Will Smallbone has been a standout for the Ireland U-21 team. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny names his Ireland squad today for next week’s friendlies against Norway and Malta.

The double-header will be the last opportunity for the Ireland boss to fine tune his starting 11 before the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France next March. While some players have worked their way into contention in recent weeks, others are at risk of losing their place in the squad.

Three possible call-ups

Will Smallbone - Stoke City (on loan from Southampton), never been called up at senior level

Last month Kenny revealed Smallbone was ‘in the discussion’ for a first senior call up. The 22-year-old stood out for the U-21s in their historic Euro 2023 qualification campaign. The midfielder hit three goals and an assist as Jim Crawford’s side reached a first play-off, although it ended with a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in Israel.

Smallbone, who recovered from an ACL injury in 2020, has made 17 appearances for Stoke this term, and scored his first goal for the club in their win at Preston North End last month. “There’s not anything not to like about Will. He tackles, he can pass and he’s a good lad, really good,” said Stoke boss Alex Neil last month.

Ryan Manning - Swansea City, last cap in March 2022 v Lithuania

Manning was left out of September’s squad, but has played himself right back into contention with his recent form for the Swans. The Galway native has hit three goals and two assists this term, including a fabulous long-range strike against Wigan last Saturday.

While James McClean approaches a century of Ireland caps, Manning is a capable back up option at left-wing back, and will hope for his first minutes since last March.

Joe Hodge - Wolves, never been called up at senior level

Like Smallbone, Hodge impressed for Crawford's side this year. The 20-year-old won his first U-21 cap in the playoff first-leg and also started the return game in Tel Aviv.

Hodge has really caught the eye with Wolves too. The midfielder made his Premier League debut against Chelsea last month, and didn’t look out of place, before two further top-flight appearances followed. Hodge has captained Wolves’ U-21s this term and will hope to impress new boss Julen Lopetegui, who takes charge on Monday.

Although Kenny has said Hodge will be a crucial player for the U-21s next campaign, he has put himself in the mix for a first senior call up.

Three who could be dropped

Jeff Hendrick - Reading (on loan from Newcastle), last cap in September 2022 v Armenia.

The 74-cap midfielder endured a disappointing loan spell at QPR and moved to Reading last July in the hope of finding his form again. While he has started 19 consecutive Championship games this term, with one goal and zero assists, it has been quite a while since the Dubliner stood out on the international stage.

The 30-year-old was a mainstay in midfield for Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy, but has been in and out of Kenny’s starting line-ups this year. Hendrick has earned just one start in Ireland’s last four games, and may be dropped in favour of the likes of Smallbone or Hodge.

Conor Hourihane - Derby, last cap in September 2022 v Armenia.

The Cork native bagged a brace as Derby defeated Port Vale last September, but hasn’t hit a goal or assist since. The 35-cap midfielder has also missed games in recent weeks due to injury and suspension, while his form at international level has gone off the boil too.

Hourihane has struggled for minutes of late under Kenny, and has started just one of Ireland’s last 10 games. His last Irish appearance came as a second half substitute in September, as he made a horrendous passing error which led to Armenia’s leveller.

Robbie Brady’s injury-time winner saved Ireland from relegation in the Nations League that night, and Kenny may opt for a new midfielder this time around.

Max O’Leary - Bristol City, last call up in September 2022

The shotstopper may be dropped as Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher returns from injury. O’Leary has started Bristol’s last seven Championship games, and has been involved in the last three Irish squads, but with Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers all fit and available, the 26-year-old may be surplus to requirements on this occasion.