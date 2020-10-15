Those truly bothered by Mick McCarthy's commentating on Ireland matches are just looking to be annoyed

The opposition’s centre-forward had blocked the path of the obvious pass to the right-back so, in order to open up the play, the centre-back played a short pass into the central midfielder with the idea that, first time, the midfielder could swing the ball out to the right-back and an attack could start.

Except something got lost in either the execution or the idea because the midfielder took a touch, was dispossessed and, suddenly, from being in possession, the defence was now retreating.

Then the training session stopped.

The exact details of why this group of Under 17 Belvedere players were being coached by Mick McCarthy has been lost in the 20 years since this writer played that pass into the central midfielder but the message delivered by the then-Ireland manager was clear: the initial pass didn’t carry enough reward for the risk associated with it.

It wasn’t quite ‘Get Rid’ but it was closer to that than ‘Try And Do Better Next Time’.

In the hundreds of games that he often mentions he has managed, it’s doubtful whether a Mick McCarthy team has ever conceded a goal like the one Ireland did against Finland when a poorly-struck, quickly-taken goal kick was intercepted and a few seconds later it was in his team’s net.

Had it been another game, the likelihood is McCarthy would have questioned the philosophy of taking a short kick-out – just as more venerated pundits like Jamie Carragher do on a regular basis when they weigh up the balance between risk and reward and the players involved.

McCarthy didn’t.

Instead, like the rest of us watching on replays, and several of the Irish players on the pitch, he wondered what had just happened before, effectively, taking the ‘Catchphrase’ approach to punditry and saying what he’d seen. It wasn’t particularly informative, but neither was it critical when Ireland had conceded such a dreadful goal.

McCarthy’s teams wouldn’t be caught in such a manner but, given what we’ve seen from Ireland before Stephen Kenny took over, neither would they be inter-linking play out of defence to build play and create the kind of chances which, unfortunately, haven’t been taken in the past four games.

McCarthy and Kenny, it’s not unreasonable to suggest, have fundamentally different philosophies on how best to win matches – which is a very different thing to a philosophy on how the game should be played.

Most managers would agree on the latter, that the ball should be kept on the ground with intricate movement, passing and skills to create chances. Then, many of those same managers go into a dressing room and come to the conclusion that their players don’t have the capabilities to play that way and they adapt accordingly.

When McCarthy said that "you have to win matches" after Finland took the lead, it was leapt upon by his critics as a slight at Kenny’s team creating pretty patterns but without anything to show for it – which, to be brutal about it, sums up the past week. Yet, in the very next sentence, McCarthy acknowledged that he too has spoken in the past about performance in the aftermath of a defeat while knowing that the words will ring somewhat hollow once the team has lost. If it was meant as a dig at Kenny, it was about as soft a blow as could possibly be thrown.

Kenny didn’t get the Ireland job because his Dundalk teams played nice football, he got it because they enjoyed an astonishing amount of success while doing so.

"We played lovely stuff but we won f*** all," was the succinct recollection of a Shamrock Rovers player who loved John Giles’s approach before winning leagues under Jim McLaughlin and nobody will be more aware than Kenny of that reality of football management.

They might not agree with each other but the vast majority of managers have a professional respect for the ability of others, which sadly seems to be lacking in the outlooks of those supporting either of the previous two Ireland managers.

Those in Camp Mick will point out that the only goal in Kenny’s reign has come from something as agricultural as a header by a centre-back from a corner; the Camp Kenny response will be to bite back about only beating Georgia and Gibraltar in the last campaign. One will ignore the pragmatism that Kenny often brings with his team selection, the other won’t mention some decent moves in the final third of the pitch because there weren’t a dozen passes which preceded it.

Having McCarthy co-commentate on Kenny’s Nations League games seems to have crystallised the camps with the peculiar idea that an out-of-work manager should turn down the chance to maintain his profile by watching players he knows very well while, at the same time, doing no harm to his chances of getting another job.

Had McCarthy strongly criticised Kenny’s approach in the manner that we saw so often from the RTE studios over the years, it would be a different situation but, unless somebody was looking to be annoyed, there has been very little said by McCarthy to stoke the fires – unlike the Brick Click House that so often accompanies Roy Keane’s punditry.

McCarthy’s references to previous games seemed to bring a peculiar level of ire as if he shouldn’t have mentioned the experiences he had with the players he was now watching over the past couple of years while, had he gone the other way and revealed too much, he could be accused of spitting in the soup.

It’s understandable that McCarthy might still be unhappy that he didn’t get to finish what he started in terms of the Euro 2020 campaign – a situation which was neither his nor Kenny’s fault – but it’s an odd notion that he should now stay muted when he knows the players involved better than anyone else that Sky Sports could call.

Kenny’s teams will keep taking short goal-kicks while more practical managers will wince at the risk they are bringing upon themselves. It’s one of the great things about sport that there’s more than one way to go about what you believe to be the best for your team.

What anybody else thinks should be, and hopefully is, the least of Kenny’s concerns.

