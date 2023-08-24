‘This way of playing football suits me’ – Troy Parrott joins Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan

Ireland striker Troy Parrott is off to the Netherlands on loan and the Dubliner insists he will feel right at home with new club Excelsior Rotterdam due to their style of play.

The Dubliner had been linked with a loan move away from Tottenham before the transfer window closed with teams in Italy, Spain, Germany and Holland on his trail but Dutch top flight side Excelsior Rotterdam have won the race.

"Troy Parrott has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season,” Tottenham confirmed today.

“The 21-year-old forward spent last season on loan at Preston North End, scoring four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club. He has made four competitive first team appearances for us to date while also winning 20 senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.”

Managed by Marinus Dijkhuizen, Excelsior – the second club in Rotterdam behind Feyenoord – have had a strong start to the new season, winning on the opening weekend of the campaign and following that up with a draw against Ajax last week.

“Last week I had discussions with trainer Marinus Dijkhuizen and technical manager Niels van Duinen. What they told me appealed to me. The way Excelsior play football and the ambitions of the club suit me," Parrott said.

“I think football in the Netherlands is more technical than in the English championship. I think that this way of playing football suits me and that's why I think Excelsior is the right choice for me now."

Excelsior’s technical manager Niels van Duinen said: “We had Troy on the radar for some time and did everything we could to get him to Excelsior. Despite interest from other clubs in the Netherlands and Europe, we have come to an agreement with him and Tottenham Hotspur.”