This tie will only be remembered if it goes horribly wrong, Stephen Kenny’s kids must show authority to avoid that

Brian Kerr’s Malaysian Marvels, the team which finished third in the U-20 World Cup in 1997, are on the guestlist for the Aviva Stadium this evening.

The FAI will present them with their caps from their adventure 25 years on, just one of a substantial number of housekeeping tasks that the current FAI administration is trying to tick off a to-do list.

A change of regime was necessary for the anniversaries of Kerr’s outstanding underage work to be properly recognised, with the former FAI hierarchy leaving themselves open to the accusation that the Dubliner was airbrushed from history because of personal enmity. It was deeply regrettable, and a wrong is being righted.

Kerr is welcome back at Ireland games now, although he’s unlikely to be exchanging pleasantries with Stephen Kenny tonight, with a duo that once enjoyed a close relationship no longer on speaking terms. There are believed to be layers to that breakdown, going beyond what is being said in a TV studio.

It’s hard to believe that the Malaysian run is a quarter of a century ago – before the majority of Kenny’s current starting XI were born – and, in a way, it highlights the flaws of looking to the future with certainty everything will work out.

Incredibly, just two members of that U-20 team, Damien Duff and the twice-capped Glen Crowe, went on to represent their country at senior level. To put that in perspective, ten of the Argentina side that edged them out in the semi-finals and eventually lifted the trophy progressed to the highest level with their country. Something that appears the wrong way around when comparing population size and playing depth.

The Malaysian exploits were surpassed in the golden year of 1998 when Kerr led U-16 and U-18 teams to European Championships. A greater number of players from those dressing-rooms advanced to senior recognition, although members of that group sometimes feel they didn’t quite deliver on their potential.

Duff, Robbie Keane and Richard Dunne were first-teamers but very much the young lads in 2002 when they were in the 21-23 age bracket, and it would be another decade before Ireland competed in a major competition.

Granted, it was considerably harder to reach the Euros in that era, yet it reflects that underage success is no guarantee of anything for a nation of our size, even with the team of a generation. There’s certainly a danger of Kenny labouring too much on the age profile of his current dressing-room, but entering competitive fixtures with seven players aged 23 and under is a break from the Irish norm.

Kenny has effectively said it was the only option available because an older team had reached the end of its cycle. However, he must be conscious that there’s a point where the exposure a new crop has received has to translate to a level of consistency which proves they are comfortable with it.

Republic of Ireland's Callum O'Dowda and Liam Scales, right, during a training session at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland's Callum O’Dowda and Liam Scales, right, during a training session at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nathan Collins, surely a future captain, spoke assertively and impressively on the eve of a game that Ireland must not lose from a Euro 2024 play-off perspective and must win for the sake of stable preparation for the important business next March.

In some respects, the skill-set required to win this fixture is different to what was needed at Hampden Park. On that occasion, Ireland showcased their potency as a counter-attacking team against a strong opponent, falling short in the final quarter of a game where the original

game plan was spot on. Exploiting space in behind was the main outlet to hurt the Scots.

For this game, the anticipation is that Armenia will look to complete a double over Kenny’s side by sitting in a low block and challenging Ireland to cut them apart.

Luxembourg and Azerbaijan have succeeded in frustrating Ireland at the Aviva by doing similar. Kenny has indicated he will only make a handful of changes, with the suspension of Josh Cullen enforced, and strongly hinted Michael Obafemi will be retained.

“He’s fit enough to start the two games, that’s fair to say,” said Kenny.

The question is if he sticks with three in midfield and therefore replaces Cullen with Jeff Hendrick or Alan Browne, or else goes for an extra forward player in a 3-4-2-1, which potentially opens the door for Chiedozie Ogbene or even Scott Hogan, although the Birmingham man is better suited to a front two.

A criticism of Ireland’s display in Yerevan was that they were too predictable, and the hosts must make it much more uncomfortable for the guests this evening. That said, Kenny stressed there has to be a method to operating at a higher pace.

“What is your definition of tempo?” he replied when that word was raised. “What does it mean? Does it just mean to get it forward quicker? In my book, it doesn’t, but we need to move the ball quicker than we did in the away game, for sure. Our passing needs to be crisper and we need to penetrate in a more progressive way than we did in Armenia.”

Armenia’s 5-0 home defeat to Ukraine on Saturday illustrated their limitations, even if the return of key playmaker Eduard Spertsyan and centre-back Varazdat Haroyan should make them better. Still, it would be a spectacular failure to fall short, especially with Kenny talking about turning Dublin into a “real fortress”.

With only one competitive win to his name at the venue, that stirring display against Scotland, there needs to be evidence that victories can become more routine. He has a few other personnel matters to consider. Robbie Brady is an alternative to James McClean at wing-back. Shane Duffy’s set-piece threat is the only argument for breaking up the back three.

Despite his defensive struggles in Scotland, it would be crazy to bench Matt Doherty as Ireland missed his movement and deft touches going forward from wing-back against the Armenians first time around.

The reality, though, is that Kenny doesn’t need to get every call spot on to win a game of this nature.

People will only remember the anniversary of this match if it goes horribly wrong. Kenny’s Republic of Ireland must show authority to avoid that scenario.