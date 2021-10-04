‘This isn't going to be a short or quick fix’ – Gavin Bazunu expects Ireland approach to pay dividend

Gavin Bazunu says there is no 'quick fix' to Ireland's problems, while asserting his belief that better times lie around the corner.

Bazunu's rise to become number one has been one of the success stories of Stephen Kenny's attempts to freshen up the squad, yet overall results have been poor and that has placed scrutiny on the manager's position.

The teenager insists he hasn't been following that debate, yet echoed the manager's sentiments around a rebuilding project that will take time.

"I wouldn't be too aware of what the opinions are of other people," said Bazunu, speaking today after the first training session ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier away to Azerbaijan.

"But I think the most important thing is to look at us as a group, look at the recent games we've played, look at the game against Portugal, the game against Serbia, look at the amount of young players that have been integrated into the squad.

“This isn't going to be a short or quick fix, it's not going to be a temporary solution, this is for a long-term plan to get us into a position where all these young lads will be able to break through into this team and we'll be able to challenge the best teams in the world. That's the aim.

"From the players' point of view, we're not even thinking about that (Kenny's position). We're just thinking about the next game. We're taking all the information we're getting from the manager, Keith (Andrews) and Anthony (Barry) and it's really been brilliant.

"Like I said before, we've seen the progress we're making and we're just looking to build on that and take it game by game. The most important thing for us is the game on Saturday and we're not thinking ahead of that.

"I see massive progress over the last few games and I see where we're going as a group and I feel that's what a lot of the other players think.

“They can see the progress we're making with a lot of the young lads that are coming through and how brave we are in terms of playing and we've just not got rewarded for that.

“But I'm sure if we continue to play how we have played and if we continue to build on what we've done, the results will come."

Bazunu admitted that there had been discussions within the group about how to improve performances in games where the team is expected to win.

"We've noticed when we have a lot more of the ball, we have struggled with that," said the Shamrock Rovers product,

"We're trying to rectify that and see how we can improve in games when we have more of the ball and be a threat to those oppositions.

"When you have a lot of the ball and teams are putting eleven men behind the ball, sometimes it can start to get a bit slow and laboured. Increasing the intensity and tempo - I think that is one of the most important things when you have a team that is just looking to sit back and break."

Bazunu sprung to prominence outside of Ireland last month when his penalty save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo looked like it was going to stop the Manchester United star from breaking the international goal-scoring record.

He got the last laugh in the end, but it was still a big moment for Bazunu, who is currently on loan from Manchester City to Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old admits that other people bring it up all the time whereas he is trying to move onto the next big moment.

"The most important thing after that game was to back it up," he stressed "Because at that moment, as much as it is special, it doesn't mean anything if you can’t go and put in some performance at your club, so that was what I was most focused on and I was happy that I’ve been able to perform quite well in my recent games."