'This is poor. This is not on. Three caps, all the messages, kissing the badge' - Kevin Kilbane on Declan Rice

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane has said he would rather miss out on qualifying for a major tournament than have a player who needs to think about whether or not he represents Ireland.

Martin O'Neill revealed this morning that Rice has been omitted from the latest Republic of Ireland squad as manager Martin O'Neill admits the West Ham defender is still deliberating over switching allegiances to England.

London-born Rice has three senior caps for the Republic but they all came in friendly matches, meaning the 19-year-old could yet decide to represent England instead.

Speaking after announcing his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and a friendly against Poland, O'Neill explained Rice's absence.

"He (Rice) is still deliberating," he said.

"He is a young man. England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time."

Kilbane took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the 19-year-old's decision to mull over his options.

He wrote: "I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again. Well done to MON for transparency."

Speaking on Off The Ball this evening, Kilbane added: "I'm not happy with this, genuinely not happy with this," Kilbane said.

"This is poor. This is not on. Three caps, all the messages, kissing the badge. The messages and the signals all indicated to him being fully with us essentially. Why play in the first place? Why start playing for us? I don't buy it.

"You've got more value by playing for England, there's probably better wages down the line but playing international football is not about that and it never will be in my mind.

"He's changed his agent over the summer. Your agent is saying, 'This is great for you, you're getting international caps but don't play a competitive game', knowing full well that this is the first competitive game.

"You've got to applaud Martin O'Neill for this because many managers would come out and tow the line that Declan is injured or he's not quite right. He's come out today and said, 'Look, this is what I'm dealing with here. England have been in touch and we've got to respect his decision for that'.

"Agents accused me in the past of tweeting to get likes and all this sort of crap. That’s not the case honestly. Genuinely with this, he’s had his head turned. Why on earth play for us in the first place and then consider playing for another country?"

Online Editors