This is not an Irish team for the future; it should be a force for here and now

Gary Breen

I was extremely confident at half-time as Ireland’s first-half plan was perfect but the sideline were too slow to respond to Scotland’s increase in tempo

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland in action against John McGinn of Scotland during UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match at Hampden Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland in action against John McGinn of Scotland during UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match at Hampden Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland in action against John McGinn of Scotland during UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match at Hampden Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Nations League was designed to place teams in their weight division so the passing of a campaign without laying a glove in the fight for top spot is difficult to comprehend for a side who were supposed to be on the cusp or something.

Fixtures in Group B1 were aligned in Ireland’s favour with a trip to Armenia away followed by games with Ukraine and Scotland, sides that were always going to be vulnerable slipping out of World Cup mode. Yet, instead of seizing on a realistic chance to win the group, Stephen Kenny’s side finish up by playing in a wooden-spoon game.

