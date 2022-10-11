'This is for Creeslough, this is for Donegal' - Amber Barrett pays poignant tribute after famous playoff goal

Amber Barrett celebrates with team-mate Katie McCabe after scoring Ireland's first goal by kissing the black armband worn to remember the lives lost and those injured in the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal. Photo by Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile

Even after scoring the most important goal of her career, Amber Barrett had the people of Donegal in her mind.

The Donegal native raced clear of the Scotland defence to score the crucial goal at Hampden Park, as Ireland secured qualification to a first-ever Women's World Cup after a 1-0 playoff victory.

After nudging the ball into the corner, an emotional Barrett kissed her black armband in a poignant message to the those who lost their lives and were injured in the explosion in Creeslough in Donegal.

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Barrett opened up on her relationship to Creeslough and how emotional the last week has been for her.

“I know Creeslough like the back of my hand," she said.

"Both my grandparents were Creeslough born and bred. I spent my whole upbringing there, summers and Christmas’, every year I go back. I knew people who died in the tragedy, I know people who were affected, I know people who were first on the scene. I’ve not been able to put it into words. There has been a somberness about me the last few days.

"This is the best day of my life in terms of football, but when you put in into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface of what happened there on Friday. This result, this game, that goal, I’m dedicating it to the ten beautiful souls who perished on Friday and to their families. They certainly touched our lives. This is for Creeslough, this is for Donegal."

Barrett also described what the tense final minutes were like for her after her brilliant goal.

“Right now I don’t have anything to say,” said Barrett.

"That was the longest 20 minutes of my life. When that goal went in I kept checking the clock every 30 seconds. I do not know what we have just done, I cannot believe it. This is for all the young kids growing up, now they have something to dream for. I’m so happy to be a part of this team.

"My first touch took me away. I did the old reliable and big toed it. I just put it into the corner. If Vera wants to win the World Cup she’d better put me on the plane!"

