‘This game in Athens in June is a key game’– Gus Poyet’s path to Euro berth goes through ‘strong’ Ireland

Ex-Chelsea man has turned Greece from laughing stock into a force, and while he admires Kenny’s side he predicts June clash in Athens will define both team’s fate on the road to Germany 2024

Gus Poyet, head coach of Greece, during their Nations League game with Northern Ireland in Belfast last June. The former Sunderland boss took on a difficult task in Greece, but they have so far defeated Gibraltar in Euro qualifying and face Ireland next month — © Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice Today at 03:30