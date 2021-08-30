‘This deal is the right one for everyone’ – FAI announces equal match fees for senior men's and women's teams

Ireland captains Katie McCabe and Séamus Coleman has welcomed the FAI's call to pay the Irish senior men's and women's team equal match fees

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says the senior men's team players were happy to accept a drop in their match fee for international games to ensure pay parity between the men's and women's teams.

It's understood that while members of the men's team receive a match fee of around €2,500, players from Vera Pauw's squad got only €500. Other nations have led the way in ensuring equal pay for their men's and women's teams and now the Republic will make the same move.

“On behalf of the Senior Men’s squad, I welcome this news today," Coleman said in an FAI statement.

"We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together.

"This deal is the right one for everyone who plays international football for Ireland, no matter which team they represent and I hope this acts as an inspiration to many other nations to follow suit.”

Senior women’s team captain Katie McCabe said: “This is a great day for Irish football. We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities.

"I am very proud as Ireland captain of the work that has been put in to get us to this point, not just by the current team but by so many Irish players in the past.

"They are the real heroes in this story, they took a stand and they passed on the baton to the current generation. Seamus Coleman and his team-mates in the Senior Men’s squad also deserve credit for being brave enough to support us in such a progressive way on this issue. It is really appreciated.

“I also want to thank Jonathan Hill and Ciaran Medlar for their roles in this agreement,” she said.

"The relationship between the FAI and the Senior Women’s team is stronger than I have ever known it and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Irish football better for everyone who plays our game, regardless of their identity or background.”