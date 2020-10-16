'They’ve only got one goal... that puts you under huge pressure' - Roy Keane weighs in on Stephen Kenny's start

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side have struggled for goals in his first five games in charge. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

Roy Keane has hinted Stephen Kenny's plan to change the way Ireland play will fail unless he solves the side's goal scoring problems.

Ireland have failed to score in their last four matches and have failed to win any of Kenny's first five games in charge after he took over from Mick McCarthy in April.

While he has been credited with trying to change the way Ireland play and promoting a more progressive passing game, former Ireland skipper Keane suggests Kenny will come under huge pressure unless goals are added to the mix.

"Whatever the manager’s philosophy is, maybe he wants to play out from the back, they’ve only got one goal in the last five games and that’s from a set-piece," he told ITV Sport.

"That puts you under huge pressure. They’ve had chances but we keep saying it over and over again – and it’s not just going on the last number of games but over the last number of years – scoring goals has been very, very difficult for Ireland. What they’ve got to do is try and find a way of getting a result."

Keane went on to question whether Darren Randolph is getting enough match practice at West Ham, after his misplaced pass led to the goal that saw Finland beat Ireland 1-0 in a Nations League match last Wednesday.

"The decision-making from an experienced goalkeeper is crazy," he said. "It’s self-inflicted. Darren is experienced but he doesn’t play week-in, week-out. He’s a No.2 (at West Ham) and sometimes that sharpness is not there and that also goes back to your decision making."

Online Editors