‘They seem to be favouring the top seeds’ – Stephen Kenny unhappy with travel schedule and ‘no update’ on contract

STEPHEN Kenny believes that the fixture schedule for the Nations League games next year is heavily weighted towards the group favourites.

But the Ireland manager, who insists his aim is to use the Nations League as a possible route to qualification for Euro 2024, also admitted today that there was "no update" on the status of his contract talks with the FAI.

UEFA on Friday morning confirmed the fixture list for the Nations League campaign. Kenny's side have four games in June but the schedule sees the Irish team begin at home to Ukraine, then travel to Armenia, return to Dublin to host Scotland and then travel, again, to Ukraine, a punishing schedule for 10 days. Having to travel from Dublin to Yerevan, back to Dublin and on again to Kyiv has raised eyebrows and Kenny feels that his side have been hard done-by with the way the fixtures panned out.

“I think it is only ourselves and Armenia that have those double trips. They seem to be favouring the top seeds in relation to Ukraine playing Scotland and Ireland in the one trip, Scotland have two home games to start," Kenny said today.

"We have been given a tough schedule of matches, the way it has turned out, nevertheless it shouldn’t make us any less determined to get positive results. We have had positive results of late, Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal is our only defeat in 10.”

And Kenny admitted that the rushed nature of the calendar - no competitive game from November to June, and then four Nations League matches in 10 days - will be a test for his squad.

"I do think we have built a squad. Apart from being able to cope with losing players and so fourth, we are able to cope with the demands of a four game window," Kenny added.

"Because that’s new for the players, even the three game window when Slovakia beat us on penalties and we had to play Wales when we lost players and we lost more players and had to go to Finland. So, it was two away trips, one to Slovakia and back to Wales and back onto the plane to Finland, that was the first time the players ever experienced two away trips in the one camp.

“Now we have four games, we have to go to Armenia and go to Ukraine, so the demands are high. That’s why we have been building a squad with two players that can play right wing back, two players that can play left wing back, five centre backs, four midfielders.

“We are building a squad that we are going to need. It will not be a set 11 for these four games, there will be an element of rotation and so will the other teams. It is the same for everyone."

Ukraine are favourites for the Nations League group but while he has a stated ambition to win the group Kenny says a second-place finish in the Nations League a competition where Ireland have yet to win in 10 attempts - could nudge the side towards Euro 2024.

"We're certainly excited by the group, it's a tough group, we know it's a tough group, Ukraine got to the quarter-finals of the European Championships, Scotland have been in the Euros and have been going very well of late, Armenia finished ahead of Iceland in the group so it's a tough group," Kenny said.

"The plus side of that is that all the teams will take points off each other, it's a very competitive group so we will just focus on ourselves.

“Yes, we are third seeds so third favourites to win the group, but our ambition is to win the group, or at least to try and qualify to get a playoff place for the European Championships, that's the ultimate goal to qualify for the European Championships in Germany, first place in the Nations League gets you a playoff, second, I am informed, is most likely to get you a playoff, so we certainly want to give ourselves every opportunity to do that."